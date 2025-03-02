Amazon debuts AI assistant Alexa+

Amazon recently launched its generative AI assistant, Alexa+.

AI assistants are coming up in waves, with Microsoft just debuting Copilot on macOS. This time, it’s Amazon with Alexa+, an upgrade to its system. The new artificial intelligence will have personalized assistance and natural interactions, similar to competitors such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek. Amazon highlighted the agentic skills, such as booking an appointment and finding repair services. Furthermore, Alexa+ can handle online tasks, control smart devices, personalize routines, and book reservations, to name a few.

Alexa+ will have OpenTable, Grubhub, and Uber service integration, among others. It’s worth noting that the price to use the service is free for Amazon Prime users, but for those outside the subscription, the rate is $19.99 monthly. Amazon said the AI has robust security and privacy features and utilizes AWS and the Alexa Privacy Dashboard. Meanwhile, Apple is still working to bring Siri up to speed with AI integration.