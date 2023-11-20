Amazon Drive to go offline

Amazon recently announced that Amazon Drive will be shutting down for good.

As the Amazon Drive service ends, users will need to migrate to Amazon Photos as they merge. The Amazon Drive app is no longer available on Android and iOS platforms since October 31 and has not received any updates either. The ability to upload to Amazon Drive hasn’t been supported since the end of January this year.

Users are directed to download their files from the Amazon Drive app and back it up, then continue using Amazon Photos moving forward. The company has set a deadline of December 31, 2023 before the service shuts down for good. All file types can be uploaded on the Amazon Photos website although only videos and photos will show in the correct format. It’s worth noting that deleting a file will cause it to be deleted on both platforms.