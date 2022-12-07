Amazon Holiday Sale Offers Significant Discounts on Osmo Learning Kits

Parents looking for fun, educational games for their kids won’t want to miss the Amazon holiday sale on Osmo’s learning kits for the iPad. The Genius Starter Kit is discounted to just $31, while the Coding Starter Kit and Little Genius Starter Kit are both discounted to $36 and $42, respectively – significant savings off their original prices of $55, $72, and $60.

OSMO is known for creating educational and award-winning games that are not only enjoyable but also help teach children how to use the iPad and learn valuable programming skills. Each kit comes with an OSMO base, so kids can start playing immediately without having to connect to wi-fi.

These starter kits are designed to help kids explore technology in a fun and safe environment. At a maximum discount of $36, you can help your child learn, grow, and acquire a skill that could benefit them for years to come.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of these great economical offers from Amazon. With the holidays fast approaching, you can give your kids the gift of knowledge by purchasing one of these amazing learning kits.