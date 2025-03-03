News

Amazon launches Alexa+

By Samantha Wiley
Alexa+ has been released by Amazon. The new, updated version of Alexa features agentic capabilities and large language models, changing the way digital assistants interact with humans by being a more personalized and smarter model.

Amazon says Alexa+ has more personality and is more proactive when giving recommendations to its users, offering an enhanced experience as they interact more with their digital assistant. Alexa+ is a newer version of Alexa that does everything the assistant did in the past, only better. You can play music and ask about your favorite artists, or play shows and ask about episodes and scenes, and ask complex questions and get an answer similar to ho you’d use ChatGPT.

Prime subscribers can access Alexa+ at no cost, while those who are not subscribed will have to pay $19.99 every month to use the digital assistant. Early access will be distributed to customers who are eligible later this month, with households that have Echo Show the first to receive it.

