Amazon launches ‘GameOn’ on iOS

Amazon today has launched its short-form mobile gameplay recording platform, ‘GameOn’ for the iOS.

‘GameOn’ is unlike Amazon’s Twitch in that it focuses on short-form videos, similar to TikTok but for mobile gamers. Each video is anywhere between 30 seconds to 5 minutes and is centered around the mobile game selection, particularly the ones found on the iPad and iPhone App Store.

Amazon says that the platform allows players to share and capture mobile gameplay clips for app-wide challenges and connecting with friends and gamers.

‘GameOn’ launches with support for 1,200+ mobile games. Users can add commentaries or edit their videos, then upload the content to social media or the GameOn community. Recall Recording lets users get clips on up to 2 minutes of the last game they played.

Aside from that, the platform lets users discover clips based on their skill level and interests. ‘GameOn’ is free to download on the iPadOS and iOS App Store.