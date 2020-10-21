Amazon Luna early access arrives on iOS and Mac

Amazon will be making its new cloud-based gaming service, Luna available on iOS, Fire TV, PCs, and Macs via web apps as an early access test in the US.

Currently, Amazon doesn’t have a native app for the iOS due to cloud restrictions. However, the company made a web-based interface to circumvent the issue and allow gaming on the iPad and iPhone.

A limited number of US customers will be invited to test Luna and can buy the Luna controller for $50 to start playing. Gaming can be done on two devices and at 1080p 60 fps though Amazon says 4K resolution will come in the near future. A mouse and keyboard combo or compatible controllers such as the DualShock 4 and Xbox One are required, as is a high-speed internet connection.

Amazon’s Luna service costs $5.99 a month and offers 50 games via the Luna+ Game Channel. Those who are invited can try the service free for 7 days and pay $5.99 afterwards.