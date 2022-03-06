Amazon Luna launches in the US

Amazon cloud gaming streaming service Luna is officially open to US subscribers.

Amazon Luna began life in 2021 as a beta test platform. The cloud gaming platform has recently opened to non-testers and those in the United States, with options to subscribe on the official website.

Luna works similarly to other game streaming services in that users can play games on their device of choice and without requiring additional hardware. Device support for Luna includes Chromebooks, PCs and Macs, as well as several tablet and smartphone models and Fire TV set top boxes.

Mac and MacBook owners can install the app, while those using an iPad or iPhone can play cloud games via Safari.

Game bundle subscriptions vary and are called ‘channels’. Luna+ costs $5.99 monthly, while Family costs $2.99. There’s also the Retro channel for $4.99, Jackbox Games for $4.99 and Ubisoft+ for $17.99.

Full details on pricing and add-ons are available on Amazon’s official Luna website.