News

Amazon Prime Video now has $2.99 add-on for avoiding ads

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon Prime Video

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video will have limited ads starting January 29, with a way to escape it by paying extra.

Advertisements

Amazon recently emailed subscribers, telling them that Prime Video TV shows and movies will have ‘limited advertisements’ beginning January 29 next year. On this note, Amazon said that Prime Video will still have ‘meaningfully fewer ads’ compared to other streaming providers and linear TV companies. Subscription price will not change but those who want to stay away from the ads altogether can pay an extra $2.99 per month for the ad-free version.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon further said that subscribers will not need to do anything if they want to continue watching TV shows and movies with limited ads. Competitors like Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Disney+ have followed in this fashion and introduced ad-supported models and raised monthly subscription costs. The streaming service is similar to Apple TV+, which is priced at $6.99 a month.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad Air
The iPad Air 5 is $120 Off
1 Min Read
AirTag
Limited edition AirTag appears in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay now supported at Lowe’s
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Track Your Items and Get 17% Off the Apple AirTag
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple stops Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 sales in US
1 Min Read
MagSafe Patent
New MagSafe patent discusses user authentication and data transfer
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Mass shipment of Vision Pro starts in January
1 Min Read
Ring Video Doorbell
Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell and Get 45% Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reaching out to train AI with news publishers
1 Min Read
Google Santa Tracker
Google Santa tracker now live
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Long battery life shown off in latest iPhone 15 ad
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024: Apple’s Next-Gen Masterpiece
5 Min Read
Lost your password?