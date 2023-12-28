Amazon Prime Video now has $2.99 add-on for avoiding ads

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video will have limited ads starting January 29, with a way to escape it by paying extra.

Amazon recently emailed subscribers, telling them that Prime Video TV shows and movies will have ‘limited advertisements’ beginning January 29 next year. On this note, Amazon said that Prime Video will still have ‘meaningfully fewer ads’ compared to other streaming providers and linear TV companies. Subscription price will not change but those who want to stay away from the ads altogether can pay an extra $2.99 per month for the ad-free version.

Amazon further said that subscribers will not need to do anything if they want to continue watching TV shows and movies with limited ads. Competitors like Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Disney+ have followed in this fashion and introduced ad-supported models and raised monthly subscription costs. The streaming service is similar to Apple TV+, which is priced at $6.99 a month.