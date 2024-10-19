News

Amazon rolls out kindle colorsoft

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon

Amazon recently debuted a color-screen Kindle alongside new models for its e-reader lineup.

The Kindle Colorsoft is a 7-inch colored e-reader with ‘paper-like color’. A new backplane material produces the color without affecting latency or resolution. Amazon said that Colorsoft is the ‘brightest Kindle yet’, offering a front light adjustment for any lighting condition. It has a 300 ppi for black and white and 150 ppi for color. Apple is believed to be working on an electronic paper display for future devices, with Kuo saying that the Cupertino-based company tested the component for foldable tablets and could act as an interactive cover screen on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

Amazon

Amazon unleashed a few Kindle devices as well, including a Kindle Scribe with paper-like texture and white bordered display, a new color for the basic Kindle, and a Kindle Paperwhite, which Amazon says is ‘the fastest to date’ and has a 25% faster page turn.

