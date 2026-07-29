Amazon to Launch Satellites in 2028

Amazon will be using Globalstar Spectrum to launch over 5000 satellites that are low Earth orbit to give us messaging, data, emergency, and voice services and improve current satellite features on the iPhone while bringing in new ones.

Globalstar is being used by Apple for their satellite features for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and iPhone. Amazon is currently signing paperwork to acquire Globalstar, with Amazon and Apple having a deal planned out that will have Globalstar work with the Leo satellite network from Amazon.

Five orbital shells are planned to be deployed by Amazon to get to different parts of our planet, with some going to polar locations and the others to cover areas that are heavily populated. An application has been filed with the FCC by Amazon regarding the system and is currently waiting for approval.