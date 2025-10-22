News

Amazon Web Services Hit With an Outage; Apple Services Also Affected

By Samantha Wiley
AWS or Amazon Web Services has faced an outage at 5:30 eastern time on October 20th. Reportedly, Apple Music, TV, Apple Card and Apple Pay had issues. The status page of Apple asserts that everything has been solved and they say that iCloud storage upgrades and their School Manager experienced problems.


The problem started at 3:00 am eastern time based on the AWS in North Virginia. Amazon states that the problem regarding errors in DNS was confined to a region that they call the US-EAST-1. Services in Europe and the United States were likewise affected by this problem.

There is no confirmation from Amazon on how the problem started but the issue was related to DNS resolution DynamoDB ABI endpoint in the region US-EAST-1. A similar problem occurred back in 2017 when the US-East-1 region went offline but was deemed a human error.


