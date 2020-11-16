AmazonBasics MacBook sleeve case is 15% off

If having a laptop bag for your MacBook is too bulky for you, then a laptop sleeve case is the next best thing. They’re usually form-fitting and can be put in a larger bag to reduce clutter.

Today, the AmazonBasics Felt MacBook Laptop Sleeve Case is down to just $11.93 from its original price of $14.04 on Amazon. That’s a notable 15% off, which makes the item even more affordable.

Amazon’s MacBook sleeve has a main compartment, a smaller one for tablets and accessories and two back pockets for cards or change. The premium felt exterior houses a nice suede interior that protects against accidental scratches. A Velcro strap keeps things secure while you’re on the go.

Amazon also has the felt sleeve in 13 inch for the MacBook and Ultrabooks. The aesthetics are excellent and you get a functional sleeve for your precious laptop.

What are you waiting for? Buy the discounted AmazonBasics 15.4 inch Felt MacBook Laptop Sleeve Case for only $11.93 today!