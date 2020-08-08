Amazon’s Big Summer Sale Kicks Off Today

The much-awaited big summer sale event is here, with shoppers being able to save as much as 75% on discounted items.

Going to the Amazon site reveals a splash page for categories such as Office, Pets, Electronics, Toys, Fashion and more. Notable tech accessories include saving up to 30% off on video game controllers, 35% off on wireless products and 30% on select learning and technology goods.

Those who are looking for bargain deals and students going back to school will find a lot to like here. For instance, the Powerbeats Pro is 20% off, down to just $199.95, the iPhone compatible Yootech Wireless Charger is down to $9.77 or 18% off, while Targus Laptop Backpacks are as low as $31.66.

Make sure to browse through the categories you like and add the products to your cart. To see if it’s worthy buying, check the discount and read up on the reviews left by customers who bought the item. New offers are being posted every day, so come back every now and then.