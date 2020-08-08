Amazon’s Big Summer Sale Kicks Off Today

Summer Sale

The much-awaited big summer sale event is here, with shoppers being able to save as much as 75% on discounted items.

Going to the Amazon site reveals a splash page for categories such as Office, Pets, Electronics, Toys, Fashion and more. Notable tech accessories include saving up to 30% off on video game controllers, 35% off on wireless products and 30% on select learning and technology goods.

Those who are looking for bargain deals and students going back to school will find a lot to like here. For instance, the Powerbeats Pro is 20% off, down to just $199.95, the iPhone compatible Yootech Wireless Charger is down to $9.77 or 18% off, while Targus Laptop Backpacks are as low as $31.66. 

Preview Product Price
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds - Black Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of Listening... $249.95 $148.46 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone SE 2020/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XR/XS/X/8,Samsung Galaxy S20/Note 10/S10/S9,AirPods Pro(No AC Adapter) Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone SE... $11.95 $9.77 Buy on Amazon
Preview Product Price
Targus Legend IQ Backpack Laptop bag for Business Professional and College Student with Durable Material, Pockets Throughout, Headphone Cord Pocket, Trolley Strap, Fits 16-Inch Laptop, Black (TSB705US) Targus Legend IQ Backpack Laptop bag for Business Professional and College Student with Durable... $54.99 $31.66 Buy on Amazon

Make sure to browse through the categories you like and add the products to your cart. To see if it’s worthy buying, check the discount and read up on the reviews left by customers who bought the item. New offers are being posted every day, so come back every now and then.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
