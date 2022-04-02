Amazon’s Wireless Charging Stand is Now Under $10

If you need a simple, no-frills wireless charging stand for your daily devices then the Amazon Basics 10W Qi Certified Fast Charging Wireless Stand should suffice. Today, it’s down to just $8.86 from its original price of $11 on Amazon.

The 10W charging stand features fast charging capability for Qi-supported smartphones and can work with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and similar models from LG, Sony, Samsung and more. It’s convenient in that you just need to lay the back of the phone on the surface and without having to attach a cable.

Amazon’s Qi charger has a slew of safety features such as over-voltage, short circuit, overheat and overcurrent protection. As far as build quality is concerned, the wireless charger should service you for years to come and provide a reliable source of juicing up your mobile.

Grab the ultra-useful wireless charging stand by Amazon Basics for only $8.86 today!