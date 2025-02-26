News

Ambient music added to iOS and iPadOS 18.4

By Samantha Wiley
iOS

The iOS 18.4 comes with a new feature added called Ambient music, enabling users to listen to relaxing sounds categorized under Chill, Wellbeing, Sleep, and Productivity. The feature is available for the iPad and iPhone as long as your device is updated with iPadOS 18.4 or iOS 18.4.

You could add the option to the Control Center and tap on one to play a random sound from the category. While you can’t pick what music will played, you can make use of the Dynamic Island or the music widget to show “Now Playing”. Play the category then go to the widget to skip the music. It also lets you see the title of the song that is being played. A dedicated app hasn’t been created for the Ambient music feature, but Apple’s hidden app gives you more control over the songs with the ability to skip and play the next one.

iOS
