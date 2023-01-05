AMD reveals new chip that can Rival the M1 Pro

Chip manufacturer AMD recently announced a new lineup of processors that can compete with the M1 Pro and M2 chips.

AMD unveiled the Ryzen 7040 series at CES, with claims that the ‘ultrathin’ processors are faster than the M2 versus AI tasks by 20% and 34% faster compared to the M1 Pro versus multiprocessing workloads. The chip, which is based on the 4nm process, can be boosted up to 5.2GHz and has 16 threads and 8 cores.

The company said that the 7040 series offers up to 30-plus playback hours in ultrathin notebooks as a show of energy efficiency. Inside is Ryzen AI, an engine embedded that boost AI tasks while having 50% greater energy efficiency compared to the Apple M2 chip. AMD showed a comparison graph of the Ryzen 9 7940HS, the M1 Pro, and a high-end Intel chip via a Blender object rendering.

The Ryzen 7040 series will launch to the public starting March this year.