American Airline frontline employees to use new iPhones and iPads

American Airlines will be making a transition to replace all frontline workers’ mobile devices, including maintenance and flight attendants with new iPad and iPhone models.

Maya Liebman, American Airlines chief information officer has announced in an internal email how frontline employees have already been using iPad and iPhones at its Washington Airport location

Liebman mentioned how iOS can make for a better experience for team members and customers, and how it allows the IT department to create apps within a singular environment. The CIO also stated how most of the company’s devices have already reached its end of service life.

The transition to Apple device will be far-ranging, with airport agents being given iPhone 12s to use. Flight attendants use it as a customer service tool and a flight bat. Line maintenance will be using iPads by June.

American Airlines confirms that they will be using 5G technology on their iOS devices.