Amkor and TSMC launch new chip production partnership

Amkor and TSMC recently formed a partnership in chip production and packaging in Arizona.

Both companies issued a singular press release about how their two facilities are close together and in the state, and how it will speed up chip manufacturing as a whole. In the agreement, TSMC will have Amkor do test services and turnkey packaging to leverage client support for both sides. The back-end and front-end processing accelerates product cycle times in all aspects.

Apple did mention that Amkor will be tasked with packaging Apple silicon chips at a TSMC facility nearby, hopefully spurring more production work in the US. Amkor apparently will spend around $2 billion for the project and open 2,000-plus jobs when it’s done. The partnership is in light of the US government passing the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which will fund corporations to increase semiconductor manufacturing and research in the US.