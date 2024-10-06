News

Amkor and TSMC launch new chip production partnership

By Samantha Wiley
Apple silicon chips

Amkor and TSMC recently formed a partnership in chip production and packaging in Arizona.

Advertisements

Both companies issued a singular press release about how their two facilities are close together and in the state, and how it will speed up chip manufacturing as a whole. In the agreement, TSMC will have Amkor do test services and turnkey packaging to leverage client support for both sides. The back-end and front-end processing accelerates product cycle times in all aspects.

Apple silicon chips

Apple did mention that Amkor will be tasked with packaging Apple silicon chips at a TSMC facility nearby, hopefully spurring more production work in the US. Amkor apparently will spend around $2 billion for the project and open 2,000-plus jobs when it’s done. The partnership is in light of the US government passing the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which will fund corporations to increase semiconductor manufacturing and research in the US.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 17
OLED screen with TDDI might arrive in iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify adds offline backup in premium tier
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 goes live
1 Min Read
iPadOS 18.0.1
iPadOS 18.0.1 launches for the M4 iPad Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to have A18 chip and in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for M4 iPad Pro is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Gmail
Gmail summary card feature gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit shows off new AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Teardown Video
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Power Bank is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Microsoft HoloLens 2
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset discontinued
1 Min Read
Lost your password?