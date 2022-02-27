Amsterdam Apple Store hostage situation concludes

A hostage situation took place around 12PM Eastern at the Apple Store in Leidseplein, Amsterdam.

After a failed robbery, a man grabbed another person as hostage and went back inside the store. Early reports showed that the man waved a handgun and had his arm around the hostage’s neck. Furthermore, there were shots fired but the police said that special units were on hand to diffuse the situation.

Local police cordoned the area and asked people to stay where they are to lower the risk of getting injured. Apparently, the man demanded 200 million euros in the form of cryptocurrency, or else he would activate the explosives he was wearing.

At one point the hostage asked for water and suddenly ran from the Apple Store. The hostage tried to pursue but he was run over by a police car. He is currently in a hospital and will face charges once he’s nursed back to health.