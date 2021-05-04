Analyst claims foldable iPhone May debut 2023

Ming Chi Kuo claimed before that Apple was working on a prototype foldable iPhone which may be introduced to the public in 2023. In a new report, the same analyst says that Apple will debut the foldable iPhone in 2023 and will ship approximately 20 million units when it launches.

Kuo also made mention of how Apple will be partnering with Samsung for its foldable OLED displays. As for the hardware specification and design the details are not yet known.

The analyst predicts that the model will stand at 7.5 to 8 inches. Despite the fact that Samsung leads the market in foldable devices, Apple may have an advantage due to its inter-product ecosystem.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Apple could very well be considering making its own foldable iPhone given that the competition is already doing so. However, the design and principle may be different from the Galaxy Z Flip or other phones already out in the market.