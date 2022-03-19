Analyst says Apple products with mini LED screen won’t appear in 2022

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo reports that Apple will not be launching any products with mini LED screens this year.

Kuo tweeted a previous prediction of Apple not launching new mini LED products because of cost concerns. He clarified in his latest forecast how there won’t be any new products that will have a new screen size in 2022.

This means that Apple may be launching a refresh of its existing iPad Pro 12.9 inch model but not an 11 inch mini LED variant. Kuo’s prediction is the same as other analysts, and is echoed by Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young.

Young mentioned that the 12.9 inch variant of the iPad Pro was doing so well that Apple probably wouldn’t want to add an 11 inch mini LED model. However, both analysts have differing views on the 27 inch Apple Studio Display, with Kuo saying it wouldn’t happen while Young mentions that production is already happening.