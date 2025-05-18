Android 16 ‘Live Updates’ launch

The next iteration of the Android ecosystem has a feature that’s similar to Apple’s Live Activity.

Advertisements

Google recently gave users a look at what’s coming to Android 16, particularly an updated design language, the Find Hub, and Live Updates. Live Updates is an incoming feature that allows users to check progress via real-time notifications. It’s similar to what Apple did in Live Activity. Google said that the feature will work with navigation, ride share, and delivery apps. Apple’s Live Activity includes sports games and more, which are viewable through the Dynamic Island or lock screen. With Live Updates, Android users can see notifications on the home screen and lock screen, as well as tap the menu to see more options.

Google will have a revamp of its interface and plans to introduce more haptics, movement, and color. More information will be revealed next week during the Google I/O event.