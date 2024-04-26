Android dominates smartphone activation market

A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners claims that Android smartphones dominated the smartphone activation market.

CIRP said that Apple has a higher smartphone base compared to Android users, but new iPhone activations are at a low, falling from 40 percent to 33 percent in the last year. The data suggests that consumers are shifting from Apple to Android. Apple enjoyed a rising activation rate when Windows and Blackberry smartphones were still around, up to a third at one point. The figures rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, only 1 of 3 devices activated was an iPhone.

The research firm said that the reason for the activation rate decline was Android phones improving in terms of durability and the rising price of devices. Consumers are not keen to upgrade soon as well. The CIRP report covers 12 months and surveys of mobile phone customers.