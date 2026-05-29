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Android Manufacturers To Follow In Apple’s Footsteps

By Samantha Wiley
Android Manufacturers To Follow In Apple’s Footsteps

Manufacturers for Android are thinking of implementing the split launch strategy Apple has deployed, launching the standard and high-end devices at different times instead of releasing them all at once.


The decision is to allow them to go head-to-head, turning into a competitive reason instead of being logical. Apple is looking to change up its release strategy as they plan to launch the upcoming iPhone 18 models in different windows, with the first phase being the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro models alongside the foldable iPhone, with the base iPhone 18 model, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e following in the spring of next year.

Android Manufacturers To Follow In Apple’s Footsteps

If Android manufacturers decide to integrate the same strategy, it would be a big transition from our current practices, where Samsung, a company that is closest to Apple’s rival, will be releasing the Ultra, Plus, Galaxy S, and Standard at different times.


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