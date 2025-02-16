News

Android tablets and smartphones can now access Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ can now be accessed on tablets and smartphones with Android OS and can be downloaded from Google Play. Subscribers who own Android devices now have an alternative to use Apple TV+, a streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV Shows, movies, Apple-made films, Friday Night Baseball from MLB, and MLS games during the regular season and playoffs. The season pass for the MLS is priced at $14.99 for a monthly subscription and $99 for the whole season. AppleTV+ is also part of Apple One, which comes as a bundle with more services provided by Apple.

Apple has already allowed access to their TV app for Google TV and Android TV, and the pass can be brought via Google Play instead of using their Apple account. Android has been added to a lengthy list of platforms wherein the app for Apple TV can be accessed like Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, iPhone, Mac, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Apple TV+
