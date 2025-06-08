Angry Birds Bounce Heads to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade will be getting several new games starting July 3, including Angry Birds Bounce.

Angry Birds Bounce headlines the slew of games for the Apple Arcade library. It’s a new take on the classic, which has seen billions of downloads through its lifetime. Apple said that Angry Birds Bounce ‘combines the slingshot gameplay with brick-breaker mechanics’. Furthermore, it will feature rogue-lite gameplay, with unique combos, power-ups, and precision shots.

Three more games will join Angry Birds Bounce- Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets+, Suika Game+, and Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD+. Aside from that, there have been five notable additions, namely WHAT THE CAR?, Helix Jump+, Lost in Play+, and LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+. WHAT THE CAR? is for the Apple Vision Pro. More information about the games and the whole library can be viewed on the official Apple page. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 a month and offers a subscription to games that are ad-free.