Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to be discontinued

Mobile offshoot game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will be discontinued this year, according to Nintendo.

The announcement came seven years since the game debuted, and the estimated shut down date is November 29. Pocket Camp is the mobile version of the beloved Animal Crossing franchise and a freemium app with the same kind of gameplay. Once discontinued, updates and events will no longer be released. However, Nintendo said that they will release an offline version of the game once the servers close. Those interested can purchase the game, although the price has not been disclosed yet.

Pocket Camp players who bought Leaf Tickets can still redeem them or use them until November 28. After that, any used in-game currencies will expire. In addition, subscriptions will end on October 28, with Nintendo providing the benefits until the game closes. Transferring save files require the user to sign up with a Nintendo Account.