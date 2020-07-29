Anker Liberty Air 2 drops to an attractive price

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds

Anker is holding a sale on Amazon, and one of the most noteworthy discounts is on the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 True Wireless Earbuds. Today, the product is priced only $79.99, down $20 from its original $100 tag on Amazon. When you want earbuds that can rival the AirPods then the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is worth a look.

Anker Liberty Air 2

Preview Product Price
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds, Diamond-Inspired Drivers, Bluetooth Earphones, 4 Mics, Noise Reduction, 28H Playtime, HearID, Bluetooth 5, Wireless Charging, for Calls, Home Office Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds, Diamond-Inspired Drivers, Bluetooth Earphones, 4... $99.99 $70.39 Buy on Amazon

Featuring a rigid diamond-inspired sound that reproduces tones for 2x more bass and 15% larger frequency bandwidth, it’s sure to be your go-to earbuds for your favorite music. What’s more, it can handle calls in crystal clear audio, thanks to the dual mic and cVC noise reduction technology.

The Liberty Air 2 touts 27 hours of playback with the charging case, and up to 7 hours without. The case supports wireless charging for added convenience. You also get the HearID Technology for a truly customized EQ specially made for your ears and listening preferences.

Get yourself the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 for only $80 today!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Anker Liberty Air 2 drops to an attractive price
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.