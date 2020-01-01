Anker Life P2 Wireless Earbuds are $10 Off

Hands-free voice and calling is a convenience everyone should experience at one point in their lives. For this reason, it’s worth every dollar to invest in great wireless earbuds.

Today, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds are now only $49.99, down $10 from its original price of $59.99. Turns out, you don’t need to spend more than 50 dollars to enjoy true wireless earbuds.

Anker Life P2 Wireless Earbuds

Each piece has two mics with CVC 8.0 and beamforming noise reduction technology for background noise suppression and vocal enhancement, which ensures total clarity on your end. Graphene drivers deliver audio with lossless transmission and wider soundstage, and a BassUp addition is great for those who want to hear the bumps and booms.

The Life P2 is waterproof and IPX7 rated so you won’t have to worry about it getting wet and damaged as you go about your day. A single charge lasts up to 7 hours, and the included case brings that up to 40 hours of playback.

