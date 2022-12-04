Anker MagGo Power Bank on Sale for $41.99 on Amazon

Wireless magnetic charging and a power bank in one convenient device? Yes, please! The Anker MagGo 5,000mAh Power Bank is currently on sale for $41.99 on Amazon, down from its original price of $60. This portable device is perfect for outdoor tech gear and is great for those who don’t want to deal with tangled cables.

The strong magnets attach easily to the back of an iPhone 12, 13, or 14 and start charging instantly. The 5,000mAh capacity should be enough to give your device a second life so you can continue using it without interruption. The power bank also has a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing or FaceTime calls.

In addition to its practicality, the Anker MagGo Power Bank also comes in a variety of colors including Misty Blue, Lilac Purple, and Buds Green. Its minicell technology makes it smaller and more portable than other options on the market. Don’t miss out on this great deal and grab the Anker MagGo Power Bank today!