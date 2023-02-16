iLoungeNews

Anker Offers an Aesthetically-Pleasing, Multi-Purpose Charging Station at 30% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Clean up your desk’s messy charging wires and bring in a multi-purpose charger that can get things done. Today, the Anker MagGo 637 Desktop Charging Station is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon. Just clip the on-page coupon to see the new discounted price.

Multi-Purpose Charging Station
PreviewProductPrice
Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station(MagGo), 637 Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone13/12, 8-in-1 Power Strip with 3 AC,2 USB A,2 USB C, Max 65W Power Delivery Desktop Accessory for MacBook Pro Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station(MagGo), 637 Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone13/12,... $99.99 Buy on Amazon

Anker sports a circular, crystal ball-like power station instead of the usual strip configuration. At the front is a wireless magnetic charging to juice up your iPhone 12, while the back has a plethora of output options, including three AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. The charging orb only takes roughly four inches of space and hides all the wires on the back. You can also choose from Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, or Dolomite White.

With a clutter-free setup, you’ll be able to work more efficiently and still get your devices charged in a timely manner. Buy the discounted Anker MagGo Desktop Charging Station today!

