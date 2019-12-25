Traveling for the holidays? Bring a discounted Anker portable battery

Anker is giving away discounted portable batteries with its holiday promo on Amazon. The products range from 5,000 to 26,800 mAh batteries that allow you to extend your device’s juice for longer.
The Anker sale begins December 24 and ends December 29, 2019. For those who need to make sure their iPhones and tablets are charged, it’s a wise decision to pack one of these.
Rave Mini
Rave Mini – down to just $99.99 from its original price of $149.99
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Anker Soundcore Rave Mini Portable Party Speaker, Huge 80W Sound, Fully Waterproof, USB Charger,...
|$149.99 $99.99
|Buy on Amazon
60W USB Wall Charger
60W USB Wall Charger – down to just $29.99 from its original price of $41.99
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|USB C Charger, Anker 60W Power Delivery Fast Charger [PIQ 3.0 & GaN], PowerPort Atom III Power...
|$41.99 $29.99
|Buy on Amazon
PowerCore 26,800 mAh Battery
PowerCore 26,800 mAh Battery – down to just $47.99 from its original price of $59.99
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger, 26800mAh External Battery with Dual Input Port and...
|$65.98 $47.99
|Buy on Amazon
PowerCore+ 10,050 mAh Battery
PowerCore+ 10,050 mAh Battery – down to just $19.99 from its original price of $35.99
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Anker PowerCore+ 10050 Premium Aluminum Portable Charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, 10050mAh...
|$39.94 $19.99
|Buy on Amazon
PowerCore 5,000 mAh Battery
PowerCore 5,000 mAh Battery – down to just $14.06 from its original price of $18.99
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger, Ultra-Compact 5000mAh External Battery with Fast-Charging...
|$18.99 $14.06
|Buy on Amazon
PowerPort Atom III Slim
PowerPort Atom III Slim – down to just $23.99 from its original price of $34.99
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Anker 30W PIQ 3.0 & GaN Tech Power Delivery USB C Charger, PowerPort Atom III Slim Compact Type-C...
|$34.99 $23.99
|Buy on Amazon