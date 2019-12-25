Traveling for the holidays? Bring a discounted Anker portable battery

Anker is giving away discounted portable batteries with its holiday promo on Amazon. The products range from 5,000 to 26,800 mAh batteries that allow you to extend your device’s juice for longer.

The Anker sale begins December 24 and ends December 29, 2019. For those who need to make sure their iPhones and tablets are charged, it’s a wise decision to pack one of these.

Rave Mini

Rave Mini – down to just $99.99 from its original price of $149.99

60W USB Wall Charger

60W USB Wall Charger – down to just $29.99 from its original price of $41.99

PowerCore 26,800 mAh Battery

PowerCore 26,800 mAh Battery – down to just $47.99 from its original price of $59.99

PowerCore+ 10,050 mAh Battery

PowerCore+ 10,050 mAh Battery – down to just $19.99 from its original price of $35.99

PowerCore 5,000 mAh Battery

PowerCore 5,000 mAh Battery – down to just $14.06 from its original price of $18.99

PowerPort Atom III Slim

PowerPort Atom III Slim – down to just $23.99 from its original price of $34.99