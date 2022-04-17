Anker Portable Power Station 200 is $78 Off

By Samantha Wiley
News

A portable power station can definitely come in handy when you’re camping, travelling and enjoying the great outdoors. Today, the Anker Portable Power Station 200 is down to just $182 from its original price of $260 on Amazon.

Anker Portable Power Station

Anker Portable Power Station 200

Anker Portable Power Station, 213Wh/57600 mAh PowerHouse 200 with 110 AC Outlet/30W USB-C Power Delivery for Camping, Road Trips, Emergency, and More Anker Portable Power Station, 213Wh/57600 mAh PowerHouse 200 with 110 AC Outlet/30W USB-C Power... $229.99 $181.99 Buy on Amazon

The Anker PowerHouse 200 has a variety of ports that can power up most devices and household accessories, including lamps, a drone, a laptop and even a CPAP machine via the AC outlet. Furthermore, it has a 30W fast-charging USB-C for your tablet or console and a 15W USB-A charger for your smartphone. The 213Wh or 57,600mAh battery will keep the lights on for 50 hours, or charge your laptop up to 6 times.

Input charging can be done via 60W USB-C PD, wall outlet or solar charger. You can use it for work from home setups, outdoor activities or general emergency preparations. At nearly $80 off there’s no better time than now to invest in a portable power station. Buy it today!

