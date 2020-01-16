Anker PowerWave Bundle drops to $23

Haider Ali Khan
If one has a choice between wired and wireless charging, then they’d certainly pick wireless. After all, it’s more convenient, less hassle and clutter from cables.

The Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad and stand bundle gets $10 off, bringing the price down to just $22.99 from its usual tag of $32.99. These accessories are absolute value for money considering what they can do for you and your iPhone.

Inside the pad and stand are high-efficiency chipsets that deliver a steady 10W and 5W of power. Simply place the device on top of the pad or propped up and your iPhone will get juiced up. As expected of Anker, you get safety features such as foreign object detection, temperature control and over-voltage protection. Lastly, you get an 18-month warranty on each purchase and top-notch customer service.

Get two versatile smartphone accessories at a discounted price. Buy the PowerWave bundle while supplies last!

