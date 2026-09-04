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Anker Releases New AI Home Hub

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Releases New AI Home Hub

Anker Mindbase has been launched by Anker, a home hub that can work with about 100 devices and smart home devices that are Matter-enabled from different companies; it can also work with HomeKit.


Other than being a smart home hub, the device is able to support about 48TB of local storage and can serve as a NAS; you can upload videos, photos, and documents to it locally. In addition, the Anker Security Cameras are integrated with MindBase. The home hub is planned to be sold with a kit that has an S4 Video Doorbell, Smart Security Shield Sensor, and a TrackLight Cam S1.

Anker Releases New AI Home Hub

The on-device AI is capable of evaluating real-time events and identifying risks, and through observation, it responds with verbal warnings, active deterrence, or lighting. You can put the sensor 15 meters away, and it can detect people from that far away.


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