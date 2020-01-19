Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth earbuds drops to $19

Bluetooth earbuds that have wires are more visible than their wireless counterparts and thus, you won’t be able to lose them as much. For those who are on a budget, you can grab the Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth Headphones for cheap.

Today, the SoundBuds Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just $19.99 from its original price of $26 on Amazon. That’s a $6 discount you can use for other things.

Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth earbuds

Anker’s slim headphones are IPX7 Waterproof, which comes in really handy when you’re working out, running or competing in sports. Precision 6mm drivers and Bluetooth 5 technology ensure a good listening experience for music, audiobooks, podcasts, and others. The lightweight and ergonomic design makes long audio sessions comfortable.

A single full charge lasts up to 10 hours. Every purchase of the Bluetooth headphones come with an 18-month warranty. For just $20 you can enjoy high-fidelity audio and tailored fit for a truly enjoyable experience. Buy it today!