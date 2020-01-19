Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth earbuds drops to $19

Bluetooth earbuds that have wires are more visible than their wireless counterparts and thus, you won’t be able to lose them as much. For those who are on a budget, you can grab the Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth Headphones for cheap.
Today, the SoundBuds Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just $19.99 from its original price of $26 on Amazon. That’s a $6 discount you can use for other things.
Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth earbuds
|Bluetooth Headphones, Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Headphones, IPX7 Waterproof, 10H Playtime,...
|$25.99 $19.99
Anker’s slim headphones are IPX7 Waterproof, which comes in really handy when you’re working out, running or competing in sports. Precision 6mm drivers and Bluetooth 5 technology ensure a good listening experience for music, audiobooks, podcasts, and others. The lightweight and ergonomic design makes long audio sessions comfortable.
A single full charge lasts up to 10 hours. Every purchase of the Bluetooth headphones come with an 18-month warranty. For just $20 you can enjoy high-fidelity audio and tailored fit for a truly enjoyable experience. Buy it today!