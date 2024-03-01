News

Anker’s 100W USB-C GaN II Charger Gets $32 Discount

By Samantha Wiley
Anker

Anker’s reliable wall charger has received a huge discount- if you have a smartphone or laptop on the go, then you’ll want to take a look. Today, the Anker 736 100W 3-port USB-C GaN II Charger is down to just $42.99 from its original price of $75 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Anker 100W USB C Charger Block(GaN II), 3 Port Fast Compact Wall Charger for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Google Pixelbook, ThinkPad, Dell XPS, iPad Pro, Galaxy S22/S20, iPhone 15/14/Pro, and More Anker 100W USB C Charger Block(GaN II), 3 Port Fast Compact Wall Charger for MacBook Pro, MacBook... $74.99 $54.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Anker’s charger puts out an impressive 100W of total power to juice up your laptop or smartphone as needed. It’s capable enough to charge up to three devices simultaneously, with GaN II technology that shrinks the adapter to portable size without compromising capacity. Speaking of which, GaN II technology features an upgraded circuit board and an increase in operation, as well as being 34% smaller.

Anker

PowerIQ 3.0 allows you to charge any device with it adjusting to different needs. Anker’s MultiProtect technology puts your worries to rest in overcharging and overcurrent aspects. Get the discounted Anker 736 adapter today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra project paused
1 Min Read
Apple Self-Repair Service
Apple self-repair service to include M3 Macs
1 Min Read
Neuromancer
‘Neuromancer’ slated for Apple TV+ launch
1 Min Read
Anker Power Station
Save $40 on the 60,000 mAh Anker Power Station
1 Min Read
Apple ID
Apple ID to undergo rebranding
1 Min Read
iMac with M3 Chip
iMac with M3 chip appears on refurbished section
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Vision Pro to make global debut before WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Snap Up a 9th-generation iPad at $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Bands
New Apple Watch bands to launch soon
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4 Headphones
Beats Solo 4 headphones in the works
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple gets out Of electric vehicle industry
1 Min Read
Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor
Get a Whopping $600 Off on the Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor
1 Min Read
Lost your password?