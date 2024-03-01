Anker’s 100W USB-C GaN II Charger Gets $32 Discount

Anker’s reliable wall charger has received a huge discount- if you have a smartphone or laptop on the go, then you’ll want to take a look. Today, the Anker 736 100W 3-port USB-C GaN II Charger is down to just $42.99 from its original price of $75 on Amazon.

Anker’s charger puts out an impressive 100W of total power to juice up your laptop or smartphone as needed. It’s capable enough to charge up to three devices simultaneously, with GaN II technology that shrinks the adapter to portable size without compromising capacity. Speaking of which, GaN II technology features an upgraded circuit board and an increase in operation, as well as being 34% smaller.

PowerIQ 3.0 allows you to charge any device with it adjusting to different needs. Anker’s MultiProtect technology puts your worries to rest in overcharging and overcurrent aspects. Get the discounted Anker 736 adapter today!