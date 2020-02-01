Anker’s 15,000mAh Powerbank now 15% Off

Tech-dependent individuals must always have a powerbank on hand. Whether it’s for your iPhone, iPad or to power up accessories and small gadgets, a portable battery can be your best friend.

Anker’s 15,000mAh Powerbank

Anker is a brand that makes good powerbanks. Today, its PowerCore 15000 Redux is getting a 15% discount, down to just $32.29 from its usual price of $37.99. A 15,000 mAh battery is nothing to sneeze at- it can charge the latest iPhone up to three times before needing a plug itself.

Anker’s proprietary technology, voltage boost and Power IQ combine to deliver the highest possible current for all devices. The Multipotent safety system allows you to gain juice without damaging your electronics’ and the battery’s internals. Each purchase comes with an 18-month warranty for total peace of mind.

It can charge up to 2 devices simultaneously and only the size of a wallet. The Anker PowerCore Redux is a great accessory and at only $32 a very tempting deal. Get it today!