Anker's 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Prime Power Bank

With so many power banks out there, you’ll need one that’s dependable and pack a punch. Today, the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh Portable Charger with 200W output is down to just $89.98 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Prime Power Bank puts out an impressive 200 watts of juice to power anything from the latest iPhones to MacBooks equipped with the latest Silicon chip. This kind of output is usually reserved for power bricks and wall outlets, and now you have a chance to bring it along anywhere you go. A total of one USB-A and two USB-C ports make up the connectivity options, and you can charge two laptops at 100W each if you want to.

Anker Prime Power Bank

As far as recharging is concerned, Anker has that covered. A 100W rapid recharge lets you fill up the power bank in as little as an hour and 15 minutes. Buy it today!

