Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank is 31% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Prime Power Bank

Get a premium branded power bank that can do more than just small devices. Today, the Anker Prime Power Bank with 200W Output is down to just $89.98 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Prime Power Bank by Anker is true to name, boasting a hefty 20,000mAh capacity with fast-charging capabilities. You get a maximum power output of 200W, which should be enough to charge most laptops, tablets, and smartphones on the go. Rapid recharge technology allows the Prime Power Bank to get back on track in just a bit more than an hour. In terms of output, the Anker power bank has a single USB-A and two USB-C ports that churn out 100W each.

Anker Prime Power Bank

The surprising thing about the Prime Power Bank is how compact and portable it is compared to similar products in the market. A smart digital display offers real-time information on input, output, and remaining capacity. Get the discounted Anker Prime Power Bank today!

