News

Anker’s 24,000 mAh 140W Power Bank is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker

Devices are now imperative for daily productivity. Juice up your iPad, Macbook,  iPhone and other smartphones multiple times with this power bank from Anker.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Anker Power Bank, 24,000mAh 3-Port Portable Charger with 140W Output, Smart Digital Display, Compatible with iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, iPhone 14/13 Series, Samsung, MacBook, Dell, AirPods Anker Power Bank, 24,000mAh 3-Port Portable Charger with 140W Output, Smart Digital Display,... $149.99 $109.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Built with bi-directional technology for two-way charging and massive capacity, you’ll never have to worry about running out of battery. With 24,000 mAH and ultra-powerful 140W charge, it can fill an iPhone 13’s battery about 5 times or a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) 1.3 times. Moreover, you can simultaneously charge 3 devices such as your laptop, smartphone, and Airpods.

Anker

It comes with a smart digital display that shows the input-output power and estimated charging time when the device reaches full battery. In the box, you’ll be receiving the Anker 737 model, a welcome guide, USB-C cable, and 24 months warranty.

Get yours for $109.99, instead of paying $149.99, and enjoy big savings of $40 on this Anker power bank that’s big in features!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iOS 18
Convenient Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing heading to iOS 18
1 Min Read
Antstream Arcade
‘Antstream Arcade’ heading to iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Spotify
New Spotify plan comes without audiobooks
1 Min Read
iMac
The 24-inch iMac with M3 Chip is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro might launch this year
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple to open an Apple Store in Malaysia soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Customizable noise cancellation seen in AirPods Pro beta software
1 Min Read
AirTag 4 Pack
Enjoy $19 Off the AirTag 4 Pack
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6
iOS 17.6 first public beta goes live
1 Min Read
Mac Games
Several Mac games go on Sale on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Two new Apple Arcade titles arriving on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?