Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger is 45% Off

Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger

Upgrade to a multi-use charger that juices up your essential devices. Today, the Anker USB-C 3-Port Fast Wall Charger is down to just $40.99 from its original price of $75 on Amazon. Keep in mind that you’ll have to be a Prime member to get the discount.

Anker’s GaN II 100W puts out an impressive charging wattage on either USB-C port, which should cover your MacBook, laptop, and other high-capacity devices. You can use the GaN II 100W charger simultaneously so you can get back in the game sooner. An example of multiple charging scenarios includes an iPhone, AirPods, and a MacBook on a single wall outlet.

Anker’s 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger

GaN technology makes the charger smaller than a traditional MacBook power brick, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less powerful. With such a compact device,  you can bring the ability to charge even when on vacation or travel. Buy the discounted Anker 736 Charger today!

