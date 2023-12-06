News

Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank is 26% Off

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank

Having a power bank with you ready to juice up your essential devices gives you peace of mind. Today, the Anker Nano Portable Power Bank with Built-in Lightning Connector for iPhone is down to just $23.99 from its original price of $32 on Amazon. Clip the on-page coupon to see the discounted price on checkout.

Preview Product Price
Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in Lightning Connector, Portable Charger 5,000mAh MFi Certified 12W, Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Pro / 14 Plus / 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and 12 Series (Black) Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in Lightning Connector, Portable Charger 5,000mAh MFi Certified... $31.99 $29.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With an official MFi certification you can be sure that the power bank is compatible with your iPhone and Lightning devices. A hefty capacity of 5,000 mAh will give your gadget a second lease on life as it can charge them up to 100% again. 12W Lightning current is compatible with the iPhone 12 onwards until the iPhone 14, and there’s a built-in Lightning port eliminates the need to bring a USB to Lightning cable.

Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank

Pocket-sized means you can stash it in your pack and carry it with you wherever you go. Get the discounted Anker 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank today!

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air 2024
The M3 MacBook Air Models are Expected to Arrive in March 2024
3 Min Read
iPhone SE
iPhone SE added to Vintage list
1 Min Read
Stray
‘Stray’ comes to Apple Silicon macs
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade gains several new notable titles
1 Min Read
AirPods
The AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook-Instagram Messenger Chat Link
Meta to end Facebook-Instagram messenger chat link in December
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix ‘Completely Satisfied’ in password sharing crackdown pace
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify fires more than 1,000 employees
1 Min Read
HUANUO Portable Lap Laptop Desk
Get a Premium Portable Lap Laptop Desk at 25% Off
1 Min Read
Sonoma 14.1.2 and iOS 17.1.2
Sonoma 14.1.2 and iOS 17.1.2 come with security updates
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Action Button
Force sensor might arrive on iPhone 16 Action Button
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Chase potential partner for Apple Card
1 Min Read
Lost your password?