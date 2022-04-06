Anker’s Colorful 5,000mAh MagSafe Powerbanks are 27% Off

Wireless charging on a powerbank is a welcome feature for those who don’t like bringing extra cables. Today, the Anker 521 5,000mAh Magnetic Battery Portable Charger is down to just $36.50 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

The Anker 521 is just the size of a credit card and can conveniently attach to the back of an iPhone 12 or 13 for MagSafe charging. It comes in several color options, including Black, Blue, Green, Purple and White.

5,000mAh battery can give your smartphone a full, 100% charge before needing a charge itself. The device includes a multi-directional USB-C port for charging and connecting to other devices. Lastly, it has safety measures in place such as temperature control, short circuit protection and foreign object detection.

Upgrade your powerbank to a wireless charging one and enjoy the conveniences it brings. At 27% off, you should get the Anker 521 Magnetic Portable Battery today!