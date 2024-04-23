News

Anker’s MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Cube is $37 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker MagSafe Charger

A MagSafe charging cube could very well be what you need to keep your wearable tech juiced and ready to go. Today, the Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube is down to just $112.46 from its original price of $150 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the reduced price.

Besides being ultra portable and always ready on the go, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube boasts MagSafe charging on up to 15W for your AirPods, Apple Watch, or iPhone. You can prop the top up so you can view on portrait or landscape mode and not miss out on the action. The charger and cable is included so you can set it up as soon as you receive it.

The ultra compact charger can easily fit inside a pocket or a small bag and handy enough to take anywhere. Get the discounted Anker MagSafe Charger Cube today!

