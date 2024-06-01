News

Anker’s Nano Power Bank is $15 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Nano Power Bank

Having a reliable power bank always with you can be useful in so many ways. Today, you can get a significant discount on the Anker Nano Power Bank, which is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon. Note that this deal is for Prime members only.

Small but packing a robust charge, the Nano Power Bank offers a 10,000 mAh capacity with multiple output options. You can charge via USB-C or USB-A for your main daily driver device and accessories such as earbuds, headphones, and more. Up to 30 watts can be delivered through the USB-C if you need to top up quickly. Anker’s product has a built-in USB-C cable for improved convenience.

Anker Nano Power Bank

The Nano Power Bank boasts a green footprint, with the outer plastic being made from 80% recycled materials. It’s ready out of the box and small enough to fit your pocket or carry bag. Get it today!

TAGGED:
