Anker’s Nano Power Bank is Discounted to Just $35

Anker’s ever-reliable and stylish power bank is discounted at $15 off in today’s deal. The Nano Power Bank with USB-C Cable is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon through a Prime membership.

The Anker Nano Power Bank houses a 10,000 mAh battery that’s ready for charging smartphones, tablets, and daily accessories. You get a 30W max output through the single USB-C source. The attached USB-C is convenient as you won’t need to bring an extra cable along. Recharging the power bank is easy as well, thanks to the 30W recharge technology to bring it to 100% in an hour and a half.

Anker’s power bank is ready to go out of the box and has sustainable materials, namely the housing that’s made from 80% recycled plastic. It’s light and compact enough that you can bring it anywhere you go in your bag or luggage. Get the discounted Anker Nano Power Bank today!