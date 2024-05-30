News

Anker’s Nano Power Bank is Discounted to Just $35

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Nano Power Bank

Anker’s ever-reliable and stylish power bank is discounted at $15 off in today’s deal. The Nano Power Bank with USB-C Cable is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon through a Prime membership.

PreviewProductPrice
Anker Nano Power Bank, 10,000mAh Compact Portable Charger Battery Pack with Built-in USB C Cable, 30W Max Output with 1 USB-C, 1 USB-A, Compatible for iPhone 15 Series, MacBook, Galaxy, for Travel

The Anker Nano Power Bank houses a 10,000 mAh battery that’s ready for charging smartphones, tablets, and daily accessories. You get a 30W max output through the single USB-C source. The attached USB-C is convenient as you won’t need to bring an extra cable along. Recharging the power bank is easy as well, thanks to the 30W recharge technology to bring it to 100% in an hour and a half.

Anker Nano Power Bank

Anker’s power bank is ready to go out of the box and has sustainable materials, namely the housing that’s made from 80% recycled plastic. It’s light and compact enough that you can bring it anywhere you go in your bag or luggage. Get the discounted Anker Nano Power Bank today!

TAGGED: ,
