Anker’s Nano Pro Fast Charger Adapter Can Charge Your iPhone and It’s 15% Off

Need a compact and travel-friendly fast charger that can do the job and offer several color options? Look no further than the Anker Nano Pro USB C 20W Compact Fast Charger. Today, it’s down to just $16.99 from its original price of $20 on Amazon.

Pick your color, from Cool Lavender and Black Ice to Arctic White and Glacier Blue. Regardless of design, you can enjoy full-speed 20w charging on your iPhone 13 and several iPad models. Advanced safety features include the ActiveShield system for enhanced protection, the Dynamic Temperature Sensor and Power Tuner Chip that can auto-adjust current depending on what’s connected.

Just how fast can the Nano Pro juice up your iPhone 13? A quick 15 minute charge should be enough to provide up to 3 hours of video playback. It can even function as an Apple Watch or AirPods charger with the right cables or charging stand.

Get the discounted Nano Pro Fast Charger at 15% off today!