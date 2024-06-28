Anker’s Outdoor Power Station is $20 Off

Amazon has marked Anker’s Power Station with a discount of $20.

Advertisements

Anker’s 548 Reserve Power Station is a portable sustainable power generator that is compatible with solar chargers, letting you harness the power of the sun. It has a massive 60,000mAH battery or a power core reserve of 192Wh, and a maximum output of 87W when multiple ports are simultaneously utilized. The huge amount of power in this Anker power bank can keep a lamp (with 3W LED specification) lit for about 42.3 hours and an iPhone 14 charged more than 10 times during blackouts or outings in the wilderness or nature.

Advertisements

The power bank also offers a power duo feature for dual charging to quickly power up your devices, such as a phone and laptop via the USB-C ports. Smart digital display makes monitoring the battery level, the charge time left, and other information easy. Have peace of mind during emergencies with the SOS mode, reliable lighting and power as a home backup with retractable auto lighting for finding the charger fast during an outage.

Get your Anker Outdoor Power Station for $20 off today!