Annual Apple Swift Student Challenge submissions now open

The annual Swift Student Challenge is now open for registration.

Alongside the WWDC 2023 announcement, Apple launched an online registration for those interested in showing their coding skills. The Swift Student Challenge will have students create an experience using the Swift Playgrounds app. The task involves making three-minute interactive content within an app playground. Judges will base their decision on creativity, technical accomplishment, and written explanations regarding the project.

Entries can be sent in through the Apple developer website until May 9. A random selection process will be done to invite students to see the WWDC 2023 in person. Students can opt in when submitting their projects and are considered separate from the WWDC developer lottery. The complete rules and terms and conditions for the Swift Student Challenge can be viewed on the official Apple developer page.

Winners will be given an AirPods Pro, a 1-year Apple Developer Program membership, a custom pin set, and WWDC 2023 outerwear.